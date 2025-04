U Volkswagenovim automobilima moći će se zaigrati Pac-Mana

@PAC-MAN Official is back with the new @AirConsole feature! 🚗🎮 Enjoy this iconic game in your car. Grab unique Volkswagen power-ups for extra points! Experience immersive ambient lighting* and challenge your high score. Connect your smartphone, scan the code, and let the fun begin! AirConsole is available for all ID. models with ID. Software 4.0 or higher (except ID. Buzz). Available for the Tayron, Tiguan, Passat, Golf Variant, and Golf models from the 2025 model year in many European countries. #Volkswagen #airconsole #gamingonthego #innovation #vwid #pacman Volkswagen is not responsible for the provision of the AirConsole content. N-Dream AG provides the games on its own responsibility. The use of AirConsole games is governed by the terms of use and the privacy policy of N-Dream AG. Information on data processing for the purpose of passing on data to N-Dream AG can be found in the VW Connect privacy policy. The availability of the AirConsole In-Car App may vary depending on the country and vehicle model. *Depending on vehicle and equipment